They’re having a whale of a time with heating, not so much with intellect

A study has found that the size of whale and dolphin brains is all about keeping warm, and it could save them in future

Humans may retain the position as the world’s most intelligent species after scientists at Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) found evidence that exceptionally large brains of whales and dolphins are for warmth, not smarts.



Some whales have brains six times heavier than that of the average human, a fact that has led people to believe them highly intelligent or, as Douglas Adams’ fictional Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy proposed, vastly more intelligent than us...