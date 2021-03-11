World

How Lohengrin can you go in a pandemic?

Glyndebourne is just one of many festivals around the world having to reinvent the way they put on productions

11 March 2021 - 20:09 By Estelle Shirbon

Can you do justice to Wagner with only 30 musicians in the orchestra pit because of social distancing?

That was one of countless questions facing the managers of Glyndebourne, an opera house set in idyllic countryside in southern England, as they planned the 2021 summer festival while under Covid-19 lockdown...

