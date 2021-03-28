EDITORIAL | It’s a bloody war out there - but nobody’s breaking their necks to help

Mozambique urgently needs to ask its SADC partners to assist it fight the increasingly dangerous insurgency

French oil giant Total issued a statement over the weekend serving as an “update” to the situation in northern Mozambique where suspected Islamic insurgents attacked the town of Palma, leaving death and destruction in their wake. But if one processed the statement by Total in isolation, the magnitude of the situation would be entirely lost on the reader.



Nobody related to Total died, according to the statement (“Total confirms there are no victims among the staff employed on the site of the project in Afungi”). Yet it “sympathises” with those affected by “tragic events”, without going into any detail or mention of the terrifying attacks and killings that happened over the past few days, mostly on people doing jobs related to the gas project (“Total expresses its sympathy and support to the people of Palma, to the relatives of the victims and those affected by the tragic events of the past days”). ..