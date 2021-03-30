News

Moz: ‘There are so many beheaded bodies out there’

Harrowing tales of the siege in Palma are beginning to emerge as survivors of the attack reach safety

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
30 March 2021 - 21:08

As Mozambican security forces wage a bitter urban war against Islamic insurgents, who have booby trapped scores of buildings and homes in Palma, harrowing stories of how South Africans escaped are beginning to emerge.

The town has been under attack since Wednesday from Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a-Jamaa insurgents, who have reportedly killed hundreds of Mozambicans and foreigners who are involved in work related to a R900bn gas project run by French company Total on the nearby Afungi peninsula...

