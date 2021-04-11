Driftnets, banned 30 years ago, drift back into Indian Ocean, strangling its resources
Greenpeace says there is little to no enforcement of the ban, with a global treaty needed to resolve the problem
11 April 2021 - 17:56
Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the world’s most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.
During two weeks at sea, the environmental organisation says it filmed seven ships within 50km2 using driftnets to catch tuna. It detected another eight vessels on radar using navigational patterns that also suggested use of nets...
