Scientists all at sea in bid to save ocean meadows that could save us

Seagrasses ‘store more than twice as much carbon as forests do’, but we are losing a soccer field’s worth every 30 minutes

Hundreds of kilometres from the nearest shore, ribbon-like fronds flutter in the ocean currents sweeping across an underwater mountain plateau the size of Switzerland.



A remote-powered camera glides through the sunlit, turquoise waters of this corner of the western Indian Ocean, capturing rare footage of what scientists believe is the world’s largest seagrass meadow...