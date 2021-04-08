World

Scientists all at sea in bid to save ocean meadows that could save us

Seagrasses ‘store more than twice as much carbon as forests do’, but we are losing a soccer field’s worth every 30 minutes

08 April 2021 - 20:19 By Alessandra Prentice and Christophe Van Der Perre

Hundreds of kilometres from the nearest shore, ribbon-like fronds flutter in the ocean currents sweeping across an underwater mountain plateau the size of Switzerland.

A remote-powered camera glides through the sunlit, turquoise waters of this corner of the western Indian Ocean, capturing rare footage of what scientists believe is the world’s largest seagrass meadow...

