World

New way or the highway: US tries to reroute from racist path

Joe Biden confronts system of looming roadways that has left African-American communities at a disadvantage

12 April 2021 - 19:45 By Carey L. Biron

Through the years that she has been fighting against it, Amy Stelly’s opponent has remained unmoved, looming nearby and covering her New Orleans home with filth: an elevated highway, towering above her once-thriving neighbourhood.

Since its construction in the 1960s, the section of Interstate 10 running above Claiborne Avenue has decimated what used to be the centre of the city’s black community, said Stelly, including businesses and greenery...

