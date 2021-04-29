Good lord, is that a Caravaggio? If so, it’ll be worth not €1,500 but millions

Painting slated to go under the hammer, but was blocked at the last minute on suspicion that it may be by the Italian master

Art lovers eager to know whether a mysterious painting discovered in Spain is the work of Italian master Caravaggio must wait a few more months, said the gallery entrusted with establishing who the artist is.



The oil painting of an agonised Christ, currently attributed to an unknown peer of 17th century Spaniard Jose de Ribera, was slated for auction in Madrid earlier this month with a guide price of €1,500...