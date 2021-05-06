World

Despite Biden’s nod, don’t hold your breath for a vaccine IP waiver

Months of WTO talks lie ahead, with drug firms and governments fighting to keep waiver as narrow as possible

06 May 2021 - 20:53 By David Lawder

Now that US President Joe Biden has backed a proposed waiver for Covid-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, the next stop is for the World Trade Organization to hammer out a deal — a process that could take months.

Not only are the negotiations expected to be lengthy, they are also likely to result in a waiver that is significantly narrower in scope and shorter in duration than the one initially proposed by India and SA, trade experts said...

