Despite Biden’s nod, don’t hold your breath for a vaccine IP waiver
Months of WTO talks lie ahead, with drug firms and governments fighting to keep waiver as narrow as possible
06 May 2021 - 20:53
Now that US President Joe Biden has backed a proposed waiver for Covid-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, the next stop is for the World Trade Organization to hammer out a deal — a process that could take months.
Not only are the negotiations expected to be lengthy, they are also likely to result in a waiver that is significantly narrower in scope and shorter in duration than the one initially proposed by India and SA, trade experts said...
