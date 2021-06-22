More than just a game: web sleuths refuse to abandon conspiracy theory

Is there more to the Blue Box mystery, or is it just a stunt by a well-known trickster? Pockets of the internet are trying to get to the bottom of this

Tens of thousands of people are coordinating online in search of clues surrounding what’s either a series of curious coincidences or a conspiracy led by one of the world’s most celebrated video game directors.



It starts with a PlayStation 5 game called Abandoned. In April, Sony unveiled the project from a small Dutch company, Blue Box Game Studios, with scant details. From there, an elaborate theory emerged that the game does not exist and that it’s actually a secret, new project from the beloved and eccentric Japanese game maker Hideo Kojima, creator of the Metal Gear series...