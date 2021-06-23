World

Millennials drive demand as the world plugs in to electric vehicles

Experts predict that by 2045 sales of non-EV rides will drop to less than 1% of the global car market

23 June 2021 - 20:16 By Brett Haensel and Keith Naughton

Global electric vehicle supremacy will arrive by 2033, five years earlier than previously expected, as tougher regulations and rising interest drive demand for zero-emission transportation, according to a new study.

Consultant Ernst & Young (EY) now sees EV sales outpacing fossil fuel-burners in 12 years in Europe, China and the US, the world’s largest auto markets. And by 2045, non-EV sales are seen plummeting to less than 1% of the global car market, EY forecast using an AI-powered prediction tool...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Super day for the Vatican as hero spins his way in and masks Pope Francis World
  2. Hungary’s ‘shameful’ anti-LGBTQ stance could see its finances curtailed World
  3. Millennials drive demand as the world plugs in to electric vehicles World
  4. These families wanted a village, so they built their own World
  5. Eye on the world – June 24 2021 World

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Reality check for VW in China after sluggish start for electric car series news
  2. Could carbon capture help save the internal combustion engine? Features
  3. Mazda aims to launch 13 electrified car models by 2025 New Models
  4. GM to boost spending on EVs, add two new battery plants news
  5. Hyundai and GM are still serious about 'flying cars' news