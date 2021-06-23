Millennials drive demand as the world plugs in to electric vehicles

Experts predict that by 2045 sales of non-EV rides will drop to less than 1% of the global car market

Global electric vehicle supremacy will arrive by 2033, five years earlier than previously expected, as tougher regulations and rising interest drive demand for zero-emission transportation, according to a new study.



Consultant Ernst & Young (EY) now sees EV sales outpacing fossil fuel-burners in 12 years in Europe, China and the US, the world’s largest auto markets. And by 2045, non-EV sales are seen plummeting to less than 1% of the global car market, EY forecast using an AI-powered prediction tool...