Where an Apple a day doesn’t keep authorities away

Heartbreak in the newsroom as, after raids and arrests, Hong Kong tabloid goes to print for the last time

Apple Daily cub reporter Yau Ting-leung could not sleep much. Tired, he lay in bed on Wednesday morning checking the news.



The 23-year-old had been in his dream job at the pro-democracy tabloid for less than a year, but now things were unravelling...