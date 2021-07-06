‘We are subject to violence as soon as we begin to exist as an LGBTI+ person’

Turkey, which has the highest rate of trans killings in Europe, is becoming even more heavy-handed, say lobbyists

Cayan Hakiki trimmed their finger nails and removed the polish last week to take Turkish university entrance exams without being hassled, as advocacy groups say transgender people face increasingly open discrimination.



“I didn’t want any problems at the entrance,” said Hakiki, 23, who was born male, but identifies as trans or queer...