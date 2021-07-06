‘We are subject to violence as soon as we begin to exist as an LGBTI+ person’
Turkey, which has the highest rate of trans killings in Europe, is becoming even more heavy-handed, say lobbyists
06 July 2021 - 20:19
Cayan Hakiki trimmed their finger nails and removed the polish last week to take Turkish university entrance exams without being hassled, as advocacy groups say transgender people face increasingly open discrimination.
“I didn’t want any problems at the entrance,” said Hakiki, 23, who was born male, but identifies as trans or queer...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.