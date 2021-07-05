WTF Is Going On?

Victoria's Secret emerges as the new leader of the feminist vanguard

A management shakeup sees the lingerie brand ditch its famed Angels and set up a collective to find out what women want, what they really, really want

I am delighted to report that a brave new leader of the feminist vanguard has declared itself in the war against misogyny. A true stalwart in the fight against sexist objectification and the blatant use of the female form for capitalist gain has emerged from the ashes of a rhinestone empire. A fearless warrior supporting us — not just with a polyester brassiere and panty set, but as the "world's leading advocate for women".



No, that is not Germaine Greer speaking up for the sisters, it's Victoria's Secret — with a one-time annual turnover of $7bn but now slightly on the #MeToo back foot, raking in only $5bn at last count. This reduction in fortunes occurred after it emerged that paedophile-in-chief Jeffrey Epstein's "slush fund of sleaze" was trickling down from the excess resources of Leslie Wexner, founder and CEO of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret...