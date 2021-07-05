WTF Is Going On?
Victoria's Secret emerges as the new leader of the feminist vanguard
A management shakeup sees the lingerie brand ditch its famed Angels and set up a collective to find out what women want, what they really, really want
I am delighted to report that a brave new leader of the feminist vanguard has declared itself in the war against misogyny. A true stalwart in the fight against sexist objectification and the blatant use of the female form for capitalist gain has emerged from the ashes of a rhinestone empire. A fearless warrior supporting us — not just with a polyester brassiere and panty set, but as the "world's leading advocate for women".
No, that is not Germaine Greer speaking up for the sisters, it's Victoria's Secret — with a one-time annual turnover of $7bn but now slightly on the #MeToo back foot, raking in only $5bn at last count. This reduction in fortunes occurred after it emerged that paedophile-in-chief Jeffrey Epstein's "slush fund of sleaze" was trickling down from the excess resources of Leslie Wexner, founder and CEO of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.