Croc smiles all over the place: shoe brand bites back

The company makes a ‘big statement’ with lawsuits as copycats clog the market

The ungainly but comfy Crocs clogs reached new heights of popularity during the pandemic as not only the ideal work-from-home shoe but as a fashion statement spotted on the feet of Justin Bieber and on the Oscar red carpet worn by Questlove.



With that popularity, however, also came copycats that has the manufacturer suing Walmart, Hobby Lobby Stores and 19 other companies alleging trademark infringement related to the shoes...