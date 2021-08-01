Oz’s belated Covid nightmare worsens as Brisbane joins Sydney in lockdown

Australian federal government has set a 70% adult vaccine coverage target for reopening the country

Sydney has reported a record-matching number of new local cases of Covid-19, while infections also rose in the state of Queensland, a day after its most populous region went into lockdown.



There were 239 cases in Sydney in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, equal to the tally set three days earlier and the most since the Delta variant of the coronavirus began sweeping though Australia’s largest city in June...