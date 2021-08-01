Oz’s belated Covid nightmare worsens as Brisbane joins Sydney in lockdown
Australian federal government has set a 70% adult vaccine coverage target for reopening the country
01 August 2021 - 18:29
Sydney has reported a record-matching number of new local cases of Covid-19, while infections also rose in the state of Queensland, a day after its most populous region went into lockdown.
There were 239 cases in Sydney in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, equal to the tally set three days earlier and the most since the Delta variant of the coronavirus began sweeping though Australia’s largest city in June...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.