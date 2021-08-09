Code red: if we don’t go green now we are history

The UN says if we don’t stop using coal and fossil fuels, Earth will be destroyed, with some damage already irreversible

The UN panel on climate change sounded a dire warning on Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming and that humans are “unequivocally” to blame.



Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades, if not centuries, scientists warn in a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). ..