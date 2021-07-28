Even religion is not safe from climate change
Experts have warned of dangerously high heat levels for hajj pilgrims, ‘compromising their religion’s essence’
28 July 2021 - 18:51
As thousands of devout Muslims flock to Islam’s holiest sites in Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage this week, scientists warn the sacred rite is under threat due to deadly rising heat.
The risk of pilgrims suffering life-threatening heat stroke could rise five-fold with global warming of 1.5ºC above preindustrial times, found the study in the journal Environmental Research Letters...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.