Even religion is not safe from climate change

Experts have warned of dangerously high heat levels for hajj pilgrims, ‘compromising their religion’s essence’

As thousands of devout Muslims flock to Islam’s holiest sites in Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage this week, scientists warn the sacred rite is under threat due to deadly rising heat.



The risk of pilgrims suffering life-threatening heat stroke could rise five-fold with global warming of 1.5ºC above preindustrial times, found the study in the journal Environmental Research Letters...