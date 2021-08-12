Slam dunk! Third jab a boost for transplant patients
A month after a third shot, 55% developed antibody levels likely to provide notable protection, study finds
12 August 2021 - 20:28
A third dose of Moderna’s vaccine significantly raised antibody levels against the coronavirus in transplant patients, according a comparison of an extra shot to a placebo in people with weak immune systems.
The results could be influential. Transplant patients and others with compromised immunity often don’t get adequate responses to their first vaccine course and are at the top of the list for getting potential Covid-19 boosters. An advisory committee to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to discuss the possibility of booster shots for immune-compromised people on Friday...
