World

Slam dunk! Third jab a boost for transplant patients

A month after a third shot, 55% developed antibody levels likely to provide notable protection, study finds

12 August 2021 - 20:28 By Robert Langreth

A third dose of Moderna’s vaccine significantly raised antibody levels against the coronavirus in transplant patients, according a comparison of an extra shot to a placebo in people with weak immune systems.

The results could be influential. Transplant patients and others with compromised immunity often don’t get adequate responses to their first vaccine course and are at the top of the list for getting potential Covid-19 boosters. An advisory committee to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to discuss the possibility of booster shots for immune-compromised people on Friday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. O, kimon, guys, tell us why you pay real money for virtual clothes World
  2. Slam dunk! Third jab a boost for transplant patients World
  3. It’s right to worry about office-avoidant youngsters, but they’ll figure this ... World
  4. As voters join long queues, the fairness of Zambian election is questioned World
  5. Eye on the world – August 13 2021 World

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission

Related articles

  1. All the news about the coronavirus pandemic in SA and abroad News
  2. COVID-19 WRAP | SA passes 9-million Covid-19 vaccine mark, but more than 500 ... South Africa
  3. Rural residents’ Covid-19 vaccination struggles South Africa
  4. Is it safe to get vaccinated if your immune system is compromised by other ... South Africa
  5. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | What is the difference between people who ... South Africa