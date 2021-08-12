Is it safe to get vaccinated if your immune system is compromised by other medical conditions?

Former chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, has stressed that individuals whose immune systems are compromised by other medical conditions should get vaccinated.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika this week, Abdool Karim said it was safe for individuals who have medical conditions such as cancer, HIV, lymphoma, or are undergoing chemotherapy to get vaccinated.

“It is perfectly safe but it's actually something even more important. It is critically important that individuals who are immunocompromised get vaccinated,” he said.

According to Abdool Karim, individuals who are severely immunocompromised usually don't respond well to the first dose of the vaccine.

He said these individuals have a slightly delayed response to the vaccine and tend to respond well when they get a second dose or booster.

“I would say that every person who is immunocompromised should be scheduling themselves to get vaccinated and they should get vaccinated with their two doses of the Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as possible,” he said.