Zambia Eurobonds surge after landslide win for opposition leader
Sixth time lucky as Hakainde Hichilema wins election by biggest margin in quarter century
16 August 2021 - 19:34
Zambia’s Eurobonds surged the most in more than a year after opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s shock landslide victory in the nation’s presidential election.
United Party for National Development’s Hichilema beat incumbent president Edgar Lungu by almost a million votes, the biggest margin of victory in a quarter century, in the August 12 race that had been expected to be closely contested...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.