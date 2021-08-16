World

Zambia Eurobonds surge after landslide win for opposition leader

Sixth time lucky as Hakainde Hichilema wins election by biggest margin in quarter century

16 August 2021 - 19:34 By Matthew Hill and Taonga Clifford Mitimingi

Zambia’s Eurobonds surged the most in more than a year after opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s shock landslide victory in the nation’s presidential election.

United Party for National Development’s Hichilema beat incumbent president Edgar Lungu by almost a million votes, the biggest margin of victory in a quarter century, in the August 12 race that had been expected to be closely contested...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zambia Eurobonds surge after landslide win for opposition leader World
  2. Forget what you’ve read and herd ... immunity is still a long way off World
  3. We will not adopt oppressive dress: ‘modern’ Afghans fly in face of Taliban World
  4. Isolated in Isengard: Kiwi film industry reels from strict Covid rules World
  5. Eye on the world – August 17 2021 World

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in

Related articles

  1. Importers stung by Zambian honey ban Business
  2. Zambia's Kaunda buried at offical site despite son's challenge Africa
  3. Zambian court throws out second challenge to Lungu re-election bid Africa
  4. Zambia ex-minister jailed in graft case that led to aid freeze Africa
  5. Zambian president bans campaign rallies to stem Covid-19 spread Africa