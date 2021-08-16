Zambia Eurobonds surge after landslide win for opposition leader

Sixth time lucky as Hakainde Hichilema wins election by biggest margin in quarter century

Zambia’s Eurobonds surged the most in more than a year after opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s shock landslide victory in the nation’s presidential election.



United Party for National Development’s Hichilema beat incumbent president Edgar Lungu by almost a million votes, the biggest margin of victory in a quarter century, in the August 12 race that had been expected to be closely contested...