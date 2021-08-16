Don’t Orie, be happy: lock edges closer to Bok ambition with old pal Etzebeth

Marvin Orie is hoping for more chances in the green and gold, hopefully alongside Tygerberg school friend Eben Etzebeth

Lock Marvin Orie hopes to fulfil his long-held ambition of lining up alongside school friend Eben Etzebeth for the Springboks, but concedes he may have to be patient in a squad that is packed with quality second-rowers.



Orie was a substitute in Saturday’s 32-12 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina in Nelson Mandela Bay, replacing Etzebeth for the final 12 minutes to earn a fifth Test cap...