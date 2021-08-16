Sport

Don’t Orie, be happy: lock edges closer to Bok ambition with old pal Etzebeth

Marvin Orie is hoping for more chances in the green and gold, hopefully alongside Tygerberg school friend Eben Etzebeth

16 August 2021 - 19:33 By Nick Said

Lock Marvin Orie hopes to fulfil his long-held ambition of lining up alongside school friend Eben Etzebeth for the Springboks, but concedes he may have to be patient in a squad that is packed with quality second-rowers.

Orie was a substitute in Saturday’s 32-12 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina in Nelson Mandela Bay, replacing Etzebeth for the final 12 minutes to earn a fifth Test cap...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Mitchell anchors SA to first Test series win in England Sport
  2. Don’t Orie, be happy: lock edges closer to Bok ambition with old pal Etzebeth Sport
  3. Mngqithi not counting Brazilians’ chickens until sun goes down on MTN8 Sport
  4. Blast from the past | Coetzee wins title after Schutte is disqualified Sport
  5. Bok coach impressed by fringe players in win against Argentina Sport

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in

Related articles

  1. Springboks grind out win over stubborn Argentina Rugby
  2. Centres of excellence serve the Springboks well Sport
  3. Bok coach impressed by fringe players in win against Argentina Sport
  4. SA vs Argentina: Mighty Boks keep on rolling Sport
  5. Hooker Joseph Dweba is making his presence bulge in the scrums Sport