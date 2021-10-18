‘Indigenous Aussies must have top say on decisions affecting their heritage’

A report that followed destruction at Juukan Gorge says there must be national legislation for cultural protection

Australia should set out a new national legal framework to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, an inquiry into the destruction of ancient rock shelters for an iron ore mine found in its final report on Monday.



The report said Aboriginal traditional owners should be the top decisionmakers on development applications that could impact their heritage and have the power to withhold consent and take civil action to enforce proposed new laws...