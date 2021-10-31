Scaling carbon capture might mean thinking small, not big

London start-up builds a small, modular unit that can trap emissions at a much lower cost than existing technologies

A London-based start-up is shrinking the size of carbon capture plants as it tries to popularise a green technology that’s been slow to expand beyond limited applications.



Carbon Clean Solutions is building small, replicable reactors that can remove carbon dioxide from industry and power generators. Carbon capture could be a key way for companies to eliminate their emissions quickly, as governments issue net-zero mandates before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland...