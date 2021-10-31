What, if anything, will COP26 change for SA?

COP 26 is a critical pivot point for South African businesses which operate in an economy that is one of the most coal-dependent in the world





With more than 9-million online mentions of COP26 — the 12-day UN Climate Change Conference that starts in Glasgow on October 31 — already racked up, you’d be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the hype. It is nonetheless a critical pivot point for South African businesses, which operate in an economy — and energy system — that is one of the most coal-dependent in the world...