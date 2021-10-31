What, if anything, will COP26 change for SA?
COP 26 is a critical pivot point for South African businesses which operate in an economy that is one of the most coal-dependent in the world
31 October 2021 - 00:00
With more than 9-million online mentions of COP26 — the 12-day UN Climate Change Conference that starts in Glasgow on October 31 — already racked up, you’d be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the hype. It is nonetheless a critical pivot point for South African businesses, which operate in an economy — and energy system — that is one of the most coal-dependent in the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.