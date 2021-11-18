‘QAnon shaman’ tries to capitolise on his virtues, but lands three years in the slammer

Jacob Chansley’s ‘indefensible’ involvement in January’s US Capitol riots has seen him join other rioters in jail

Jacob Chansley, the self-proclaimed “QAnon shaman” who wore a coyote-skin headdress into the US Senate chamber, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.



Chansley, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 41 months by US district judge Royce Lamberth in Washington. Though less than the 51 months federal prosecutors requested, the punishment was still one of the stiffest handed down yet to a participant in the siege...