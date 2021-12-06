Lunar tunes: China ups the ante in space race with US
Crewed missions by 2030 are ‘entirely possible’ as China’s new moon landing schedule escalates rivalry with US
06 December 2021 - 19:23
The space rivalry between the US and China is suddenly heating up after a top Chinese scientist said his nation may be able to send astronauts to the moon for the first time by 2030.
Coming just weeks after US President Joe Biden’s top space official set out a similar timetable for new American lunar exploration, the comments set up the possibility of duelling missions between the two of the world’s best-financed space powers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.