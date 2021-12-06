Lunar tunes: China ups the ante in space race with US

Crewed missions by 2030 are ‘entirely possible’ as China’s new moon landing schedule escalates rivalry with US

The space rivalry between the US and China is suddenly heating up after a top Chinese scientist said his nation may be able to send astronauts to the moon for the first time by 2030.



Coming just weeks after US President Joe Biden’s top space official set out a similar timetable for new American lunar exploration, the comments set up the possibility of duelling missions between the two of the world’s best-financed space powers...