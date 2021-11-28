College degree no longer needed to apply for Japan space programme

Japan’s space agency, opening its doors for the first time in 13 years to new recruits, is changing its hiring process in a bid to attract a more diverse pool of candidates.



The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, will no longer require college degrees for wannabe space travellers. And while a minimum of three years’ work experience is necessary to apply for entry into the programme, it no longer has to be in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. ..