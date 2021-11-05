Sci-Tech

US judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

05 November 2021 - 14:27 By Peter Szekely
SpaceX, headed by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Musk, joined the proceedings as an intervener shortly after the lawsuit was filed.
SpaceX, headed by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Musk, joined the proceedings as an intervener shortly after the lawsuit was filed.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government's motion to dismiss the suit filed on August 16. The judge's opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions.

Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract,” Bezos wrote on Twitter.

NASA said on Thursday “it will resume work with SpaceX” on the lunar lander contract “as soon as possible.” The space agency added it “continues working with multiple American companies to bolster competition and commercial readiness for crewed transportation to the lunar surface.”

NASA halted work on the lunar lander contract through November 1, part of an agreement among the parties to expedite the litigation schedule, which culminated in Thursday's ruling.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) in July sided with the NASA over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting Blue Origin's protest.

SpaceX, headed by Tesla Inc CEO Musk, joined the proceedings as an intervener shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

NASA had sought proposals for a spacecraft that would carry astronauts to the lunar surface under its Artemis program to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972.

NASA said on Thursday “there will be forthcoming opportunities for companies to partner with NASA in establishing a long-term human presence at the Moon under the agency’s Artemis program, including a call in 2022 to US industry for recurring crewed lunar landing services.”

SpaceX did not immediately comment. 

Reuters

READ MORE :

5 reasons conspiracy theorists STILL believe the moon landing was a hoax

It’s been 50 years since Neil Armstrong made that 'one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind' but there are still people who believe the ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Unmusking the tree from which the Technoking apple fell

Elon Musk’s ideas seem shaped by his grandfather, but ‘worryingly his ideology is more dystopian than utopian’
World
3 days ago

Elon Musk’s wealth is going where no man’s has gone before

The worth of the world’s soon-to-be first trillionaire is soaring, with Tesla on Monday boosting it by R98bn
World
2 weeks ago

'Profound experience': Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller

Having made a career out of playing an explorer of the cosmos, William Shatner — Captain James Kirk of “Star Trek” fame — did it for real on ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

From ‘Star Trek’ to space trek: Shatner poised for Blue Origin cosmic jaunt

Billionaire US businessman Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely

The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast , ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  3. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  4. Warrior names for new SA Navy ships South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule’s former PA declines state witness status, warrant of arrest ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021