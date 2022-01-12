First zebra crossings now puma crossings — their future depends on them
The Olympic Cougar Project aims to address the problem of highways separating the animals’ natural habitat
12 January 2022 - 19:50
Howling hounds picked up a cougar’s scent and led researchers deep into the forest, where the steep hills were covered with cedars and ferns dusted with snow.
The dogs chased Lilu, a 37kg cougar whose collar needed a new battery, up a tree. After being plunked by a tranquilliser dart, the groggy cat climbed down and went to sleep. The team was able to swap her collar, examine Lilu, and then inject her with a drug to wake her...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.