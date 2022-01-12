World

First zebra crossings now puma crossings — their future depends on them

The Olympic Cougar Project aims to address the problem of highways separating the animals’ natural habitat

12 January 2022 - 19:50 By Stephanie Keith

Howling hounds picked up a cougar’s scent and led researchers deep into the forest, where the steep hills were covered with cedars and ferns dusted with snow.

The dogs chased Lilu, a 37kg cougar whose collar needed a new battery, up a tree. After being plunked by a tranquilliser dart, the groggy cat climbed down and went to sleep. The team was able to swap her collar, examine Lilu, and then inject her with a drug to wake her...

