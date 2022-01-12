Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king
Legal arguments based on Zulu culture are challenged by presiding judge and cultural expert Isaac Madondo
12 January 2022 - 19:17
An application for an interdict to stop Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini from becoming king of the Zulu nation, ahead of a court challenge to the authenticity of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, was left on shaky ground on Wednesday.
Lawyers acting for Zulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma came up against the institutional knowledge of the presiding judge, acting KwaZulu-Natal judge president Isaac Madondo, who has authored a book on Zulu culture and customs...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.