Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king

Legal arguments based on Zulu culture are challenged by presiding judge and cultural expert Isaac Madondo

An application for an interdict to stop Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini from becoming king of the Zulu nation, ahead of a court challenge to the authenticity of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, was left on shaky ground on Wednesday.



Lawyers acting for Zulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma came up against the institutional knowledge of the presiding judge, acting KwaZulu-Natal judge president Isaac Madondo, who has authored a book on Zulu culture and customs...