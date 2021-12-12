Bush getaway

Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are

Mdluli Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park, luxurious without being impossibly priced, is uplifting for both the local community and its guests

I’m something of a city creature by nature. I’m disgruntled by all but the most innocuous of insects, and I’m discomfited by how quiet and dark the nights are in the bush — I find myself missing sirens in the small hours of the morning when I can’t sleep.



But when I visited Mdluli Safari Lodge (https://www.mdlulisafarilodge.co.za/luxury-tents/?gclid=Cj0KCQiA15yNBhDTARIsAGnwe0V1AKsf_Mifm21f16TYSj2R6oO1867_MRybKSK4LevtrFmkGwNY8mYaAr10EALw_wcB) after the long lockdown, I cannot express how excited I was at the prospect of shucking off my suburban existence for a few days and spending some time in the wilderness. It felt like the most privileged sort of jailbreak, and it reminded me just how lucky South Africans are to live in such a miraculous country...