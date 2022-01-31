That won’t fly: Elon Musk blocks teen hacker after $5k offer rejection

19-year-old turns down an offer to halt a service that tracks the billionaire’s private jet, aims higher for $50,000

Jack Sweeney never intended to get into a standoff with Elon Musk.



But Sweeney, 19, says he’s now been blocked by the billionaire on social media — after turning down $5,000 to shut down a Twitter service that tracks Musk’s private jet, and making an unrequited demand for $50,000 or at least an internship opportunity...