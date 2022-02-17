World

This is where Africa is at with Covid-19 vaccinations, and it’s not good

Only 12% of people are fully vaxxed, with some countries administering less than five shots per 100 people

17 February 2022 - 19:45 By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and Fred Ojambo

African governments are playing catch-up in vaccinating their populations against Covid-19, with just 12% of the continent’s 1.3-billion people fully inoculated so far.

Some of their efforts have been woefully inadequate, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) listing 20 of Africa’s 54 nations that are at high risk of missing a target of dosing 70% of their populations by mid year, the rough threshold it says is needed to end the acute phase of the pandemic. Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, South Sudan, Cameroon and Madagascar are some of the biggest laggards, having administered less than five shots per 100 of their people. Eritrea has yet to administer any...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 3,699 new Covid-19 cases and 89 deaths in 24 hours South Africa
  2. Investigation reveals how BioNTech undermined SA-based WHO vaccine hub for ... News
  3. How Covid gave African countries the opportunity to improve public health Opinion & Analysis
  4. Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing Covid-19 treatment pill Africa
  5. Fifth wave hits parts of Africa and – surprise, surprise – unvaxxed bear brunt Africa

Most read

  1. Sydney afraid to go back in the water after first fatal shark attack in 60 years World
  2. This is where Africa is at with Covid-19 vaccinations, and it’s not good World
  3. Long after the Covid war is won, survivors battle with mental health World
  4. Mining imperils mysterious deep-sea critters that could save the planet World
  5. Eye on the world — February 18 2022 World

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...