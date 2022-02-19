Cor blimey! It seems the queen will be forking out millions for her wayward son

A look at Andrew’s finances reveals it’s unlikely he’ll be able to come up with the £12m Giuffre settlement. So who will?

When financiers from the Duke of York’s private bank lent him £1.5m (about R31m) in 2017, they were sceptical about the scandal-hit British prince’s ability to repay the money.



Fortunately for Prince Andrew, the bankers were able to look past his shaky finances and find someone who might be good for the money: his mother. Or, as she is better known to the world, Queen Elizabeth II...