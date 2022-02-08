Prince Charles praises queen's blessing for 'Queen Camilla' in jubilee tribute

Prince Charles thanked his mother Queen Elizabeth for publicly stating her desire that his wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort when he becomes king, acknowledging the honour on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne.

The request — a blessing that will likely remove the need for any discussion about future titles — follows an earlier era when Camilla was vilified by the tabloid press for the breakdown of Charles' marriage to his first wife, the late Princess Diana.

The 95-year-old queen said it was her “sincere wish” that when the day comes, Camilla would be known as Queen Consort.

Charles made his response on Sunday when he led tributes from world and religious leaders to the monarch as she passed a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors in nearly 1,000 years of a line that traces its origin back to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish,” Charles said in a statement. “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”