No laughing matter: cometh the hour, cometh the comedian
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proved to be a surprisingly effective and inspiring war leader, and his popularity has soared
27 February 2022 - 17:54
Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be among the least likely wartime leaders the world has known, yet he’s winning praise in the role just when his political fortunes were dwindling.
A Russian-speaking former television comic of Jewish background, Zelenskyy was elected as Ukraine’s president just less than three years ago on a promise to bring peace. On Friday he was at war in the capital Kiev, accused by Russian President Vladimir Putin of leading a fascist regime guilty of “genocide” in the east of the country...
