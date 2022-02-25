World

No laughing matter: cometh the hour, cometh the comedian

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proved to be a surprisingly effective and inspiring war leader, and his popularity has soared

27 February 2022 - 17:54 By Marc Champion and Daryna Krasnolutska

Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be among the least likely wartime leaders the world has known, yet he’s winning praise in the role just when his political fortunes were dwindling.

A Russian-speaking former television comic of Jewish background, Zelenskyy was elected as Ukraine’s president just less than three years ago on a promise to bring peace. On Friday he was at war in the capital Kiev, accused by Russian President Vladimir Putin of leading a fascist regime guilty of “genocide” in the east of the country...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | WATCH: Ukraine agree Russia talks amid Putin's nuclear ... World
  2. Ukraine ambassador's press conference hijacked by hackers World
  3. UK says Russia needs to withdraw from Ukraine for any talks World
  4. Ramaphosa calls for urgent mediation to end Russia vs Ukraine war Politics

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 28 2022 World
  2. Putin ‘frustrated with slow takeover progress’ that could cost him on many ... World
  3. West’s SWIFT bank sanctions will hurt Russia, but will they save Ukraine? World
  4. European, Russian airspace bans echo those of Cold War World
  5. No laughing matter: cometh the hour, cometh the comedian World

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...