No laughing matter: cometh the hour, cometh the comedian

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proved to be a surprisingly effective and inspiring war leader, and his popularity has soared

Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be among the least likely wartime leaders the world has known, yet he’s winning praise in the role just when his political fortunes were dwindling.



A Russian-speaking former television comic of Jewish background, Zelenskyy was elected as Ukraine’s president just less than three years ago on a promise to bring peace. On Friday he was at war in the capital Kiev, accused by Russian President Vladimir Putin of leading a fascist regime guilty of “genocide” in the east of the country...