How stellar vampires find love at first bite
Astronomers have had a rare glimpse of stars sucking the life out of each other
02 March 2022 - 19:31
Astronomers have got a good look at what happens when a “vampire” star sucks the outer layers of material from a companion star, stripping this “bitten” victim down to a mere stellar core.
Researchers said on Wednesday data obtained using Chile-based European Southern Observatory (ESO) telescopes clarified the nature of a star system called HR 6819, showing that its two companion stars were not accompanied by a black hole as was previously proposed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.