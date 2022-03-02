How stellar vampires find love at first bite

Astronomers have had a rare glimpse of stars sucking the life out of each other

Astronomers have got a good look at what happens when a “vampire” star sucks the outer layers of material from a companion star, stripping this “bitten” victim down to a mere stellar core.



Researchers said on Wednesday data obtained using Chile-based European Southern Observatory (ESO) telescopes clarified the nature of a star system called HR 6819, showing that its two companion stars were not accompanied by a black hole as was previously proposed...