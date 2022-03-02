World

How stellar vampires find love at first bite

Astronomers have had a rare glimpse of stars sucking the life out of each other

02 March 2022 - 19:31 By Will Dunham

Astronomers have got a good look at what happens when a “vampire” star sucks the outer layers of material from a companion star, stripping this “bitten” victim down to a mere stellar core.

Researchers said on Wednesday data obtained using Chile-based European Southern Observatory (ESO) telescopes clarified the nature of a star system called HR 6819, showing that its two companion stars were not accompanied by a black hole as was previously proposed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Roky didn’t have space for a bit of the universe, but many people do Lifestyle
  2. Bright lights, big cities leave dung beetles' celestial compass in the toilet South Africa
  3. Discovery of two new giant radio galaxies offers fresh insights into the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Cape Town's night sky reimagined without pollution during lockdown South Africa

Most read

  1. How stellar vampires find love at first bite World
  2. Watch this airspace. Russia’s air force seems to have gone MIA World
  3. ‘New Pakistan’? What’s certainly new is the uptick in mob lynching World
  4. Putin expected a welcome in this Ukraine city. Instead he got: ‘Bugger off!’ World
  5. Eye on the world — March 3 2022 World

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA