×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Who’s laughing now? Prank tweet lands airline staff in hot water

Thai airline’s April Fool’s tweet prompts royal insult complaint to police

04 April 2022 - 20:07 By Panu Wongcha-um

An April Fool’s prank tweeted by staff at budget airline Thai VietJet Air could lead to criminal charges, after an activist lawyer filed a complaint with police alleging it had insulted Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Royal pains keep Thais glued to their seats in cinemas World
  2. Change is in the hair: former royalist cuts Thais with monarchy World
  3. Thai protesters challenge monarchy as huge protests escalate World

Most read

  1. Who’s laughing now? Prank tweet lands airline staff in hot water World
  2. Pro-Russia conscripts dragged to front line with no training, no supplies World
  3. New EU sanctions on Russia the only way forward after the horrors of Bucha World
  4. Just when we thought we were winning, Covid spits out new mutations World
  5. Eye on the world — April 5 2022 World

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return