After years of debunking Putin’s lies, Ukraine’s infowarriors come prepared
Maidan revolution spurred on two dedicated fact-checkers to use new tech to fight Russia’s propaganda machine
05 April 2022 - 20:09
For Yevhen Fedchenko, the information war hit home when his aunt said she would not come to visit because she believed she would be beaten and killed in Ukraine for speaking Russian...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.