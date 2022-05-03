×

World

After 100 years, Tulsa massacre survivors will have their day in court

A judge has ruled that a case filed in 2020 will go ahead, despite the city seeking to have it dismissed

04 May 2022 - 19:15 By Ella Ceron

A lawsuit filed by the last three living survivors of the Tulsa race massacre of May 1921 will move forward, signalling a marked shift from years of silence regarding the attack...

