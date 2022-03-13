News

Probe into racism at Anglican schools

The task team appointed by the Anglican Church after the June 2020 protests cites complaints of racism and discrimination

Prega Govender Journalist
13 March 2022 - 00:00

Some teachers’ names were put on a “red list”, a principal resigned and there was pressure on schools to fire teachers who were “named and shamed” without following due process...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. More than 5,200 school workers don’t get January stipends in payment fiasco News
  2. Teacher demographics: We’re not where we should be, but we’re making progress News
  3. Reserve Bank governor's wife refuses to back down in school race feud News
  4. Western and Northern Cape schools bear the brunt of vandals, absenteeism and ... News

Most read

  1. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  2. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  3. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  4. From Ace to Senzo's alleged killers: Here are the big names who will be in the ... News
  5. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT