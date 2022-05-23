×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

‘Vanity and greed’: Artful dodger gets seven years for $86m fraud

High-end art dealer Inigo Philbrick ran ‘Ponzi-like scheme’ to bankroll lavish lifestyle

24 May 2022 - 19:33 By Bob Van Voris

High-end art dealer Inigo Philbrick has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an $86m (R1.4bn) fraud...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Fraud takes off on a ‘mind-blowing’ scale in booming NFT art market Lifestyle
  2. How SA billionaire got off the hook for Banksy, investment ‘scams’ South Africa
  3. Man to appear in court over painting taken from Ace Magashule's office South Africa
  4. 'Fraud' victims pursue billionaire Martin Levick News

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 25 2022 World
  2. Believe it or not, CEOs, but on-site employees don’t feel connected World
  3. Double trouble: Irish in rare show of unity over UK plan to spare killers World
  4. Putin is a war criminal and dictator, says Russian diplomat as he resigns World
  5. ‘Vanity and greed’: Artful dodger gets seven years for $86m fraud World

Latest Videos

'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...