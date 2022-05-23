‘Vanity and greed’: Artful dodger gets seven years for $86m fraud
High-end art dealer Inigo Philbrick ran ‘Ponzi-like scheme’ to bankroll lavish lifestyle
24 May 2022 - 19:33
High-end art dealer Inigo Philbrick has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an $86m (R1.4bn) fraud...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.