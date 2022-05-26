×

World

Kenya ‘sitting on a time bomb’ as drought sends it ever closer to famine

Africa faces heightened food and water insecurity, with 16-million at risk across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, says UN

26 May 2022 - 21:04 By Simon Marks

Bloated livestock carcasses and sun-bleached bones litter the parched landscape around Garissa in eastern Kenya, the epicentre of a humanitarian and environmental crisis that’s unfolding across the Horn of Africa.  ..

