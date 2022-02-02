Is it bridge too far for Bezos’s massive new superyacht?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s new 127m superyacht to force the dismantling of landmark Dutch bridge

Jeff Bezos’s massive new superyacht is nearing completion, but getting it to its owner will require taking out a bridge.



The 127m-long sailing yacht, code-named Y721, is being built by Alblasserdam, Netherlands-based Oceanco. For the boat, which is reported to have cost more than $500m (R7.7bn) to build, to reach the ocean, it will have to pass through Rotterdam and navigate a landmark steel bridge known as De Hef. A lift bridge, De Hef’s central span can be raised more than 40 metres, but that’s still not high enough to accommodate the yacht’s three giant masts. ..