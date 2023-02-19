Criminal, misogynistic world of 'involuntary celibates' explored by Berlinale film 'Manodrome'
South African director John Trengove explores radical ideology and extreme ideas of masculinity against a softer domestic space
19 February 2023 - 21:06 By Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska
Manodrome depicts a literal cult of masculinity, where women are at best a nuisance and celibacy is a virtue, tapping into a vein of misogyny exemplified by influencers such as internet star Andrew Tate, now detained in Romania...
