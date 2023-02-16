MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gunshots everywhere, yet our police minister is an old, toothless lion
We need police leadership that understands the connection between high crime rates and low investment in our economy
16 February 2023 - 22:01
We are a nation in the throes of a disaster (neither related to electricity nor floods), writhing, inconsolably, in the pain of losing a mega star, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, in so callous a manner...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gunshots everywhere, yet our police minister is an old, toothless lion
We need police leadership that understands the connection between high crime rates and low investment in our economy
We are a nation in the throes of a disaster (neither related to electricity nor floods), writhing, inconsolably, in the pain of losing a mega star, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, in so callous a manner...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos