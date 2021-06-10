FunDza writing competitions discover new talent

One of the winners of that competition was Njabulo Goba from Durban, KZN, with his searing piece of work ‘We never make it to the news’. When informed about his win, he said, “It feels great, I didn’t expect to win so I didn’t plan for this money, but I’m pretty sure I won’t spend it wisely, and that’s okay with me!”

FunDza partnered him with award-winning writer Sifiso Mzobe, a regular FunDza contributor, to mentor Goba through the process of writing a full-length FunDza story. Goba's first story, "Killer Twin" is an action-packed crime drama set in Hammarsdale that includes some spicy dialogue.

Goba says: “The experience was one of the most educational experiences I'd had since I started writing. I’ve done several writing courses before, but the mentorship gave me the experience of professionals believing in me. It wasn’t a competition, it wasn’t a course, it was ‘Hey, we know you can do this, so do it.' And I can never express my gratitude enough.”

And, of Mzobe, he says, “He's a genius, we could really take over and be known as the ‘crime boys'.” (Some of Mzobe's FunDza stories are also gritty crime dramas.)

Mzobe says: “Njabulo has wanted the opportunity to write for a long time. He’s prepared to do the hard work to fulfil his dream.”

Once the stories are published on FunDza’s mobi site, readers can comment and like them. There are hundreds of comments on Goba's story, including: "Very entertaining, well written and I completely love it" and "The only thing that is wrong with this story is that it ends".

Read Njabulo’s stories here >>>

For a 2020 FunDza writing competition, entrants had to write an essay about an "Aha moment" – an event that marked a shift in their perspective, thinking or learning. There were some excellent entries. One of the winning entries was from Lungile Manyathi for her essay, "The Weight of the Crown". In it she describes a moment when she was looking in the mirror, wishing she had long straight hair like magazine models, and her mother came in. They had a conversation that transformed her envy into pride in her own natural hair.

“I wrote with the idea of letting people know that it's okay to be unique and own your own spotlight,” she said. “Winning simply confirmed that the message was valuable.”

Manyathi then joined FunDza’s mentorship programme and has become one of FunDza’s professional writers. She has written two short stories, both exploring the issue of gender-based violence.