Books

BOOK BITES | Jane Johnson, Anne Booth, Naomi Ragen

29 January 2023 - 10:32 By SANET OBERHOLZER, Tiah Beautement and JESSICA LEVITT

This week we feature a generation drama, a book hug full of nuns and love, and the sequel to An Unorthodox Match, which delves deep into ultra-Orthodox Judaism

The White Hare ★★★★
Jane Johnson
Head of Zeus..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. World Read Aloud Day 2023: Every day should be story day News
  3. Hoe om ’n heel vis oop te braai – laat waai met Jan Braai! Non-Fiction
  4. Publishers Books
  5. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding