BOOK BITES | Daniel Silva, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, David Koepp

Portrait of an Unknown Woman ★★★★

Daniel Silva

HarperCollins

In Judaism, Gabriel is a guardian angel of Israel. It is an apt name for the hero of 22 Daniel Silva spy thrillers, renowned head of Israeli intelligence Gabriel Allon. In the newest title, Allon finally retires and moves to Venice, Italy, planning to develop his exceptional talent as an art restorer. This is not as exciting as being a spook, but Allon is persuaded to investigate the “discovery” of a centuries-old portrait, attributed to Sir Anthony van Dyck. Thus begins a perilous venture into the dark side of the art world, where unscrupulous dealers, forgers and investors trade in hard-to-detect fakes and stop at nothing — not even murder — to earn billions. Silva’s writing is witty and polished. The pace never lets up, the interest never wanes. My only gripe is that the characters are one-dimensionally super-wealthy and uber-talented. Rather than pander to the modern obsession with wealth and celebrity, Portrait might be enriched by a touch of reality. — William Saunderson-Meyer @TheJaundicedEye

